Vivek Ramaswamy Booed After Calling Climate Change a ‘Hoax’ During GOP Debate
‘CLIMATE CULT’
Despite a global scientific consensus about why we’re currently having the hottest summer on record, Vivek Ramaswamy did not deviate from his long-held position that climate change is a myth at the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday night. Asked if he believes in “human behavior causing climate change,” the biotech entrepreneur replied, “Climate change is a hoax. The reality is the anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy.” The audience in the Milwaukee arena were not having it, however, and met his remarks with a round of boos and jeers. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, speaking next on her position, shut Ramaswamy down flatly, saying, “Climate change is real. Yes, it is. If you want to change the environment, we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions.” Ramaswamy has spent recent weeks stumping for fossil fuels and nuclear energy, ranting at an April campaign event, “I will abandon the climate cult in all of its forms… It’s actually a cult. It’s more about punishment, self-flagellation, dominion and control.”