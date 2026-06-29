Putin Suffers Fresh Humiliation After Being Forced to Admit Crisis

Vladimir Putin admitted that waves of Ukrainian attacks have resulted in Russia facing a “certain shortage” of fuel.

The Russian president made the stark admission as Ukraine ramped up its strikes on Moscow’s major oil refineries during the conflict, which is now in its fifth year.

“As for strikes against critical infrastructure in general, and energy infrastructure in particular, of course, these attacks on our infrastructure facilities create problems,” Putin said in an interview published by the Kremlin. “That’s obvious.”

“Right now we’re observing a certain shortage, but it’s not critical,” Putin added.

Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russia’s oil refineries, which play a key part in funding the invasion.

The rare public admission of weakness from Putin came after Ukraine continued its drone attacks against Russian oil facilities, which have intensified over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X that the country’s “long-range sanctions” had struck two major oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions.

“We continue our operations that weaken Russia’s ability to wage this war. Each of our long-range sanctions means fewer resources serving Russia’s war machine, and another step toward peace,” Zelensky wrote.

Ukraine’s attacks against Russia’s oil supply are causing widespread shortages, with some regions forced to introduce fuel rationing.

Analysts told the Associated Press that the fuel crisis in Russia is placing additional pressure on the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war, which began in February 2022.

Thick plumes of smoke are seen after an oil refinery in Moscow is struck by Ukraine on June 18. Social media via Reuters

While speaking to a Russian state TV reporter, Putin tried to claim that Ukraine’s campaign targeting the country’s oil refineries was having “absolutely no effect on the situation at the front, on the line of contact.”

Putin also went on the defensive during a speech at the congress of the ruling United Russia party.

“Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia’s borders,” Putin said.

“We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities.”