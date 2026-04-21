Voters Give Damning Verdict on Decline of Trump’s Mind

President Donald Trump’s mental sharpness is fading, according to a majority of Americans.

New poll results from Reuters/Ipsos on Tuesday revealed Americans are questioning their leader’s temperament, while his approval rating held at its lowest point since his return to the White House.

The Daily Beast has long raised fears that Trump’s health could be failing, even while other media outlets have chosen to overlook them. Now, it seems the public is becoming increasingly concerned about something alarming: his mind.

In all, 51 percent of respondents to the six-day opinion poll said his mental sharpness was “worse” than before.

Among them,14 percent of Republicans felt as such, as did 54 percent of independents and 85 percent of Democrats.

Only 26 percent said they thought he was “even-tempered,” rising to just 53 percent among Republicans. Forty-six percent of Republicans thought he was not.

Pope Leo has a higher approval rating than Trump. Vatican Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Attention has been drawn to Trump’s mental state during a number of incidents since he returned to power.

One of the most notable examples came on Easter Sunday when he launched a profanity-laced rant aimed at Iran, saying, “Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he raged. “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

He also launched an astonishing attack on pope Leo XIV, frayed relations with key allies, and even aimed loosely veiled threats at Denmark over its territory, Greenland.

Just 36 percent of respondents said they approved of the job Trump has done, while the highest approval rating he has enjoyed remains shortly after he was inaugurated at 47 percent.

Contrastingly, 60 percent of people said they approved of Pope Leo.

Only 36 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s military strikes in Iran.

More than half of independents thought his mental sharpness was fading. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Just six percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republicans thought those strikes would improve the nation’s safety, netting out to 25 percent overall.