You can upgrade your TV right now to one of the best feature-heavy and massively high-resolution options on the market. And you can save $400 in doing so: The 65-Inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV is down to $998 right now.

Vizio released the P-Series this year along with the M-Series, two lines of TVs focused on extremely high picture quality with a focus on contrast. Vizio’s so-called Quantum color promises color intensity that beats standard 4K by a margin. And 200 dimming zones built into the P-Series allow the TV’s Active Full Array backlight to figure out where there’s color in the frame and where there’s darkness and activate those zones in reaction to give you darkness and color like you’ve never seen before. Also, Vizio added to that some great features like:

4K Ultra HD

SmartCast 3.0, which is essentially a very smart built-in interface to let you easily connect to your favorite streaming services

Ability to work with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, and Chromecast (which is actually built-in)

Dolby Vision HDR

There’s a lot more to this TV and you can read all about it here. Whatever your TV upgrade is, this kind of quality and this type of discount are rare. The sale ends this weekend so don’t miss your chance at a massive upgrade for less than $1,000. | Get it at Walmart or Target >

