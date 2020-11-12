Walmart Is Doing Black Friday Early. Here Are the Best Deals

Black Friday is coming early this year. Walmart already has some great deals to shop, like laptops, vacuums, kitchen gadgets and more, we’ve scoured through the deals and selected some of the best. Happy shopping!

TCL 50-Inch Roku TV: This 50-inch TV has a Roku built-in so you can stream to your heart's content.

TCL 50-Inch Roku TV Down From $600 Buy on Walmart $ 400

Apple AirPods Pro: Looking for Airpods? Going wireless has changed my life, and the new ones are discounted big right now.

Apple AirPods Pro Down From $249 Buy on Walmart $ 194

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: One of our favorite roombas will make doing your least favorite chore a breeze.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Down From $394 Buy on Walmart $ 199

Segmart Space Heater: Things are cooling down, so heat up your space with a portable, and safe, space heater.

Segmart Space Heater Down From $162 Buy on Walmart $ 82

Tineco A10 Cordless Vacuum: An excellent stick vacuum, this one is smart enough to get the job done, well.

Tineco A10 Cordless Vacuum Down From $149 Buy on Walmart $ 99

Ninja Professional Chef Blender: We could all use a blender, and this one is chef quality.

Ninja Professional Chef Blender Down From $159 Buy on Walmart $ 89

Lenovo Chromebook: If you are looking for a chromebook, this deal is almost too good to pass up.

Lenovo Chromebook Down From $299 Buy on Walmart $ 159

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: This is a do-it-all device, one that allows you to stream, read, and even work anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Down From $330 Buy on Walmart $ 199

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: With a pressure cooker and air fryer combo like this one, you can make just about anything in no time.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Down From $229 Buy on Walmart $ 139

SodaStream: Cut back on your sparkling water purchases with a SodaStream, that allows you to turn regular water into fizzy goodness.

SodaStream Down From $90 Buy on Walmart $ 69

