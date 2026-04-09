Warmonger Trump Posts AI Slop to Hype Birthday Plans

President Donald Trump hasn’t forgotten about his birthday plans—even in the midst of war.

Trump, 79, kicked off his Thursday by posting a bizarre AI-generated image of himself next to MAGA buddy Dana White, the CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, in an apparent nod to the UFC showdown coming to the White House in June.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

The photo shows Trump and White, 56, glaring forward while standing in front of a UFC Octagon—all while rain and thunder pound the White House in the background.

Trump appears to be soothing himself amid sinking approval ratings by focusing on UFC Freedom 250, a brawling tournament slated to take place at the presidential residence for his 80th birthday on June 14th.