    Washington Nursing Home That Was an Early Coronavirus Hotspot Sued for Wrongful Death

    BAD NEWS

    Blake Montgomery

    A woman has filed a wrongful death suit against a Washington nursing home after her mother died of coronavirus there, Reuters reports. Debbie de los Angeles sued Life Care Centers of America, a nursing home chain that operates the Life Care Center in Kirkland where her mother, Twilla Morin, died on March 4. She has accused the company of “failing to disclose material facts” to her and the relatives other residents, according to Reuters. The Washington facility was the one of the first virus hotspots in the country, and 35 coronavirus deaths have been linked to it. Nursing homes across the country and especially in Washington have encountered great difficulty in slowing the spread of the virus, in many cases barring all visitors. 

