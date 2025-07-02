WATCH: Diddy Fans Soak Themselves in Baby Oil Outside Court

Fans of Sean “Diddy” Combs are soaking themselves in baby oil outside the Manhattan courthouse where he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday.

Combs was acquitted on those more serious charges but convicted of transportation to engage in the prostitution of his exes Cassie Ventura and “Jane.”

Fans of the rapper were so excited by the news that they expressed their glee by showering one another with Combs’ “freak-off” lubricant of choice.

Around 1 p.m., CNN reporter Laura Coates told the network’s viewers in shock, “I kid you not, people are pouring baby oil on one another outside this courthouse.”

Combs’ supporters are spraying baby oil on each other outside of the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/SEDZQiWpfF — Matt Lavietes (@mattlavietes) July 2, 2025

A video posted to X shows one Combs supporter spraying various women with the oil as they danced near the courthouse steps. More videos of the celebration obtained by TMZ shows one of the women becoming so excited that she inadvertently exposes herself.

Combs expressed his own satisfaction with the verdict absolving him of the most serious charges when he “pumped his fists and nodded” as the decisions were read aloud Wednesday morning. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The allegations against Combs were no laughing matter, however, as he stood accused of raping his assistant, Ventura, and coercing his girlfriends into sex performances with escorts through blackmail, abuse, and intimidation. The jury agreed Wednesday that Combs had engaged in prostitution, but not that he had trafficked his exes or engaged in racketeering to do so.

Combs expressed his own satisfaction with the verdict absolving him of the most serious charges when he “pumped his fists and nodded” as the decisions were read aloud Wednesday morning.

The rapper’s lawyers are jockeying for his release on a $1 million bond, so that he can await sentencing for the remaining charges from his Florida home on Star Island.