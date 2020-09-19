WATCH: Trump Gets Caught Up in Own Words in Deposition He Fought to Keep Secret
WEBS OF LIES
We already knew that Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic in a 2015 deposition bragging about bullying the Better Business Bureau into giving his dodgy Trump University a better score. But the full video deposition, obtained by Mother Jones on Friday after Trump fought to hide it from the public, shows him getting caught up in his own web of lies. He’s filmed trying to explain how his past praise for Hillary Clinton froze over. And although he’d previously claimed to outlets that he had the “best memory in the world,” it no longer seemed to work when he was asked during the deposition about instances of fraud at Trump University. He was even unable to name a professor at the unaccredited institution but claimed he’d “heard good things.” In fact, when he was asked during the deposition about claiming to have the world’s best memory, he replied, “I don’t remember that.”
He also was hesitant to call a lie a lie, and instead ran to terms like saying something was a “hyperbole,” an “exaggeration,” or inaccurate, but never that he didn’t tell the truth. He also said that he did “very well” in a lawsuit that he lost.