WATCH: Florida Surgeon General Catches Fainting Lawmaker at DeSantis Event

Florida’s top doctor saved the day Tuesday after a lawmaker fainted while giving a speech at a press conference led by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia was at the podium talking about a statewide ban on water fluoridation when she became visibly unwell. “Governor, forgive me, I’ve got to sit down, because I am not feeling well,” she said before beginning to fall. Waiting in the wings, however, was Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, 46, who caught her before she hit the ground. Ladapo eased her into a chair while other lawmakers, including DeSantis, tended to her. Surprisingly, Garcia got up and finished her speech minutes later. “Are you kidding, this was my moment? I could not,” she said, as the crowd laughed and applauded her. “Nerve-racking, but this was my moment. And I so appreciate your grace, Governor DeSantis.” Miami Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez was impressed by Garcia’s commitment to the cause, urging more applause as she left the stage. “Absolutely nothing is going to stop that woman from fighting for the people of Florida,” he said.