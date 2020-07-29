Watchdog Group Accuses Trump Campaign of Concealing $170 Million in Campaign Funds
DARK MONEY
A campaign finance watchdog has accused President Donald Trump’s campaign of concealing $170 million in campaign funds that Trump’s close personal associates used to line their pockets. Campaign Legal Counsel filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission Tuesday alleging that Trump 2020 senior adviser Brad Parscale directed the money to Trump family members and others through two firms, American Made Media Holding Corporation and his own Parscale Strategy. The group wrote, “By failing to report payments to the campaign’s true vendors and employees, the Trump campaign and Trump Make America Great Again Committee have violated, and continue to violate, federal law’s transparency requirements and undermine the vital public information role that reporting is intended to serve.” Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh told Courthouse News, “The campaign complies with all campaign finance laws and FEC regulations.” Parscale was demoted from his position as Trump’s campaign manager two weeks ago.