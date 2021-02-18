Chicago Police Response to BLM Protests Was ‘Dangerous and Disrespectful’: Watchdog
‘TACTICAL INCOHERENCE’
A report from the watchdog for the Chicago Police Department says the cops’ response to the Black Lives Matter protests in the city last summer was “out-of-policy, dangerous and disrespectful.” Some police officers covered up their name tags and body cameras, according to the report released Thursday by the Office of Inspector General. But the report also blamed Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police superintendent David Brown for an atmosphere of “confusion and lack of coordination” that meant cops didn’t know what they were assigned to do and use of force against protestors was rampant. “The events of May and June 2020 may have set CPD and the city back significantly in their long-running, deeply challenged effort to foster trust with members of the community,” Inspector General Joseph Ferguson said.