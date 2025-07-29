Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

“This is not a wand—this is a scepter,” were my first thoughts upon unboxing the newest version of the iconic Magic Wand vibrator. Now, I write “iconic” knowing the word is over-used these days, but the Magic Wand really has become the Platonic ideal for clitoral wand vibrators and sex toys in general; if I say “sex toy,” the odds are you’ll picture either an anatomical dildo, rabbit vibrator, or the Magic Wand vibrator, which has been streamlining itself since the 1960s.

Hence, this over-a-foot-long iteration, which is being hailed as its most powerful and versatile version yet, because it’s not just splash-proof like its predecessors, but fully waterproof.

As a sexual wellness writer, I have spent years reviewing vibrators of all shapes, sizes, and costs, and the waterproof Magic Wand surprised me in more ways than one. I knew I wanted to review the vibrator because I knew I would be a tough sell (typically, I’m a penetrative dildo-lover). Most importantly, I saw the potential for this submersible version to be an endgame-level clitoral vibrator investment thanks to all of its design upgrades. So whether you’re sex toy-curious or a seasoned dildo slinger, let’s get into the horny specs.

What is the Magic Wand vibrator?

To paraphrase the Magic Wand’s current distributor, Vibratex: Before we landed on the moon, we landed the Magic Wand, which made its first debut as a [cough] body massager [cough] in 1968 under the Japanese company Hitachi.

As Vibratex explains on its site, “Very little about it has changed over its long history—except its name. Even the manufacturing remains the same, though the brand’s official name was updated in the early 2000s.” The first cordless Magic Wand appeared in 2015, and a parade of various models has followed suit; currently, there’s even a keychain-sized micro Magic Wand in my bedside drawer.

Is the new-and-improved waterproof wand worth it?

This Magic Wand measures in at a whopping 13.3-inches in length (so, two hot dog buns and some change), and boasts a 7,000 RPM motor, its most powerful yet according to Vibratex. For context, 7,000 rotations per minute is fast; it’s actually a gasoline automobile engine redline limit, according to the good folks at Jeep.

So if you’re looking for power and direct-contact clitoral stimulation, this version of the Magic Wand, specifically, simply cannot be beat. And while it feels fair to say that the toy is designed for clitoral stimulation, I have had AMAB (assigned male at birth) partners tell me how much they enjoy rubbing it on their perineum and/or while receiving oral sex, making it a handy couples’ sex toy as well (that extra long handle = excellent for reaching far-away-holes during hanky panky).

All of the above sounds nice, but I was nervous about one glaring, inescapable hang-up: I have a sensitive clitoris. Usually, I veer towards suction vibrators that stimulate my clitoris without ever directly touching it. I was a little worried that the Magic Wand would be too intense, but this version—which is also made in Japan for the first time in ages, which is fun—just runs so damn smoothly that all of my fears about not being able to control or handle the wand melted away. A cheap and powerful sex toy will run like an old jalopy; a high-tech, powerful sex toy like this will run with all the contained finesse of a sports car.

There are some myths and misconceptions around the Magic Wand, and this iteration helps to dispel many of them. For one, there’s the massive size; that XXL handle serves a purpose that even I, as a self pleasure-obsessed person, didn’t fully grasp: it allows you to lie on your back without ever needing to strain your neck or arms, allowing for true fully-body relaxation. It’s also handy for folks with a limited range of motion or reach in general.

Sound-wise, I would hardly say the vibrator is silent, but you could absolutely let it rip at any time of day in your bedroom incognito, even if you share a wall with a roommate. My only gripes with the toy are that it takes a hefty four hours charge, and that the charging port cap isn’t permanently fixed to the wand—but these are nitpicky notes. As someone who owns a pirate’s hoard of vibes, I also appreciated that the charging cable looks so unique.

The first and second speeds out of the four options on the Magic Wand were my sweet spot for stimulation that felt rumbly, toe-curlingly good, and consistently uniform. It also helps that the tip is flexible and made out of a gummy, body-safe silicone material. There are only three buttons on the wand, including the ON/OFF button, speed intensity, and vibration pattern (of which there are also four options). Rest assured that they are easy to navigate, with the speed buttons illuminated by a blue light and the pattern buttons a nice brat green.

All of these patterns and speeds are easy to navigate, which I appreciate as a true space cadet. I understand that there are sex toy companies out there that want to make their buttons sleek and flush to the body of the toy, but it doesn’t always make for ease of use if you’re romping around in bed with a partner.

Final thoughts on the Magic Wand

This brings us to my final notes on the toy, which speak to partner play and the newfound aquatic abilities of the wand. Remember, this Magic Wand vibe is cordless—not the case with every model!—which meant I could drop it in a bubble bath for some serious R&R and give my AMAB partner a happy ending massage that started in the bedroom and ended in the shower without ever needing to break the mood by untangling cables. I was hesitant to submerge the wand in the tub, but lo and behold: it took to water like a stealthy submarine.

If you’re looking for a vibrator to become your veritable sexy time sidekick, I don’t think I could imagine a better investment for a sex toy that’s easy to use, partner- and beginner-friendly, and swiftly moonlights as a back massager. The only problem? Your Theragun might get jealous.

