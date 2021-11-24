Waukesha Victim’s Organs Will Go to Parade Survivors, Family Says

CHEAT SHEET
The family of one of the six people killed by a speeding car at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade is donating her organs to those who were injured but survived the carnage. Jane Kulich was giving out candy at the parade when she was struck by the SUV that plowed through the crowd on Sunday afternoon. Darrell Brooks allegedly ran down dozens of people as he fled the scene of a violent domestic dispute. Police say 62 people were injured and many are still hospitalized, some in critical condition. Kulich’s sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich told People magazine the family was thrilled to learn how Jane’s organs would be used.“Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!”