Wayne LaPierre Looks Like the Corrupt Elites He Rails Against

The NRA became a potent force in American politics by making a political identity out of gun ownership and stoking gun owners' fears that their political enemies will seize their weapons. They have sold a narrative in which solid, self-reliant gun owners are threatened by corrupt and self-serving elites.

The suit filed Tuesday by one of those supposed enemies, New York Attorney General Letitia James, charges the group’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, and other executives with major financial misdeeds, including fraudulently using the nonprofit organization’s funds to pay for private family vacations to tropical islands, hunting safaris and more.

That sounds a lot like the lifestyle of the “Hollywood media elites” that LaPierre has railed against—something that could seriously damage the NRA’s longstanding power in American politics that stems in large part from gun rights supporters’ deep dedication to their shared cause.