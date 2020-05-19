Wendy Williams to Take Second Break From Her Show to Treat Graves’ Disease

Read it at Variety
Wendy Williams announced Tuesday that she would take time off from her popular daytime talk show to seek treatment for Graves’ disease, similar to a three-week break she took in 2018 for the disorder. The show does not have a public return date. A post on her Instagram read: “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.” In 2017, Williams fainted on air due to fatigue and chemical imbalances brought on by the autoimmune disorder.