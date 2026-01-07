What Being Mocked Really Does to Trump: Wolff

Nicolás Maduro’s public displays of dancing, which the White House reportedly interpreted as mocking Donald Trump, “pierced Trump directly,” the president’s biographer says.

Michael Wolff, co-host of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, said that Maduro’s nonchalant response to the U.S. striking a dock that the White House claimed was for drug trafficking, as well as to U.S. offers for him to step down, “100 percent” triggered the American president.

“Trump personalizes these things. It only really works for him if he personalizes it,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “And the [Tim] Walz thing: ‘I am against him.’ The [Gavin] Newsom thing: ‘I am against him. I need an enemy,’ and the enemy is not an abstraction. It’s a person. In this case, it was Maduro.”

“Maduro, remember—they offered him all kinds of stuff, you know, ‘We’ll set you up anywhere you want, you know, a luxurious retirement,’“ Wolff continued, referencing the reported December ultimatum of exile in Turkey, whose president Maduro is on good terms with. ”And he... completely rejected that and then danced in a mocking fashion.“

“It pierces Trump directly when you mock him. The thing you must not do is mock Donald Trump,” Wolff explained. “He took him out because of that.”

Though the White House did not respond to a request for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously called Wolff “a lying sack of s—t” who “has been proven to be a fraud.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung previously told the Beast.

In late December, Maduro, 63, danced to a remix of his own speech called, “No War, Yes Peace,” during the opening of the International School for Women’s Leadership in the city of Maracay.

Maduro also danced to the tune in November as tensions with the U.S. were mounting.

Maduro is facing drug and weapons-related charges, as well as narco-terrorism conspiracy. His wife, Cilia Flores, is also charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and explosive devices, and conspiracy to do so.

The couple was captured by about 200 U.S. Special Forces in an operation that Trump tipped off oil companies about, but not members of Congress. On Tuesday night, Trump, 79, claimed that the U.S. had acquired “between 30 and 50 million barrels of high quality, sanctioned oil” from the country’s “interim authorities.”

Wolff, earlier Tuesday, was skeptical of any deal.

“He will say they’re going to do what we tell them to do, but that’s not going to happen. The oil is probably not going to happen,” he predicted, as Trump has now claimed to be “in charge” of the South American country.

Maduro gave a thumbs-up while sitting down at Stewart Airport in upstate New York, waiting to be flown by helicopter to Manhattan. X

“Congress is certainly not going to appropriate the hundreds of billions of dollars this would require—the idea that this will be supported by taking this oil out of the ground. Who’s going to take this oil out of the ground? American corporations, conservative American corporations, which are being asked to make a once-in-an-era existential investment in one of the most unstable political situations now on earth. Oh, yeah. That’s going to happen,” Wolff said sarcastically.