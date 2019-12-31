The Best-Selling Products Bought By Scouted Readers Bought in 2019

As we ring in the new year, we decided to look back at the products that you, dear Scouted readers, bought all year. From wool Allbirds shoes to iced coffee makers and Instant Pots, you bought thousands of items that made your wardrobes, bedrooms, kitchens, and lives better. Here are the top 25. And as always, if you’re looking for recommendations for any specific products in 2020, we’re all ears.
Wool Runners
With a simple, easy-to-wear silhouette for men and women, it’s really no surprise that the Allbirds Runners, both the original ones and the newer waterproof Mizzle collection, were Scouted readers’ favorites. They’re lightweight, breathable, and washable. What more could you ask for from a wool sneaker? If you’re not really a sneaker person but are intrigued by Allbirds, I’d recommend giving their ballet flats a try.
Mizzle Runners
Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker
It wouldn’t be a complete list of bestsellers without the Instant Pot. The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 is the model that readers bought the most, which combines seven different cooking methods into one easy-to-use gadget. It’s big enough to make large meals, perfect for leftovers, but it won’t take up a ton of valuable counter space.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
I wrote about how the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker may be the best way to make iced coffee and Scouted readers seemed to agree. This simple set-and-forget iced coffee maker can help you save money and drink more coffee at home. Just fill the middle filter with coffee grounds of your choice, fill the pitcher with water, and let it sit in your fridge overnight.
Secura French Press Coffee Maker
If you want to update your French press game, this is the Rolls Royce. Made from shiny stainless steel, this insulated version will keep your newly brewed coffee warmer than your average French press.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The newest Echo Dot iteration has been the best one yet. The curved body allows it to blend into its surroundings. Control lights, locks, and your destiny (sort of) with this hockey-puck-sized device.
Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper
Make it a point to clean things up with this best-selling ear and nose hair trimmer. It’s battery-operated and ready to keep your errant facial hair in its place.
Kindle Paperwhite
One of the best updates to an Amazon device came in the form of the new Kindle Paperwhite. With 2x the storage and waterproof capabilities, this is easily the best way to read more books in 2020.
Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask
Relaxing was the name of the game in 2019 for Scouted readers. The Nodpod is a weighted eye mask that can help you get a restful sleep (or nap) no matter what. The pressure helps relax you into a deeper sleep and the soft arms that wrap over each other make it easy to sleep in. Scouted contributor Rachel Krantz called it “the single most essential addition to my (already obsessive and gadget-ridden) sleep hygiene.”
Pixio 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows
When it comes to pillows, customization is key. Scouted readers loved this two-pack of shredded memory foam pillows because they’re fully customizable. You’re able to add or subtract as much foam as you’d like.
Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag
The Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag can help you reduce your single-use plastic reliance in the kitchen. These baggies are reusable, dishwasher-safe, microwavable-safe, and even oven-safe. You can store food in them, cook in them, and freeze in them.
Standard Baggu
Another addition to the sustainability efforts of Scouted readers were the Standard Baggu bags. These nylon totes come in dozens of patterns and colors, multiple sizes, and easily pack down into their own carrying bag. Use one to carry groceries, extra shoes, and more. If you already have one of these and want to expand your Baggu collection, check out Jacqui Kenyon’s top picks.
Baebody Eye Gel
When it comes to eye gel, the Baebody Eye Gel has some of the best reviews we’ve seen on Amazon and Scouted readers feel in love. This soft eye gel can help reduce puffiness, undereye bags, and wrinkles.
Waffle Knit Towel
We looked into the best waffle knit towels on the market and the Parachute Waffle Knit towels came out on top. They come in multiple colors and sizes, are fast-absorbing and quick-drying, and they’re super lightweight.
CBD Gummies
CBD was the trend of the year and Scouted readers loved Charlotte’s Web’s Calm and Sleep CBD gummies. These gummies are made with natural fruit juices and CBD hemp to ease the mind and calm nerves. You can learn a bit about the difference between CBD and hemp here.
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
One of the best ways to invest in yourself in the new year is getting an at-home massager. This best-selling one from Naipo gets deep into knots with massaging nodes and heat the work through sore muscles. It was one of our top picks for back massagers on Amazon.
Trtl Pillow
The Trtl Pillow is an easy-to-use, lightweight travel pillow that actually works. It’s wrapped in soft microfiber and supports your neck while being able to pack down and take up barely any space in a carry-on.
Kate Spade New York Lana Grove Street Shoulder Bag
You really can’t go wrong with a classic handbag. The Kate Spade Grove Street Lana has a zip-top closure, top handles, and an adjustable crossbody strap. This style was a hit whenever we covered the Kate Spade Surprise Sale this year, but you can find it on Amazon right now.
Fire 7 Tablet
The All-New Fire 7 Tablet is the perfect size for a travel companion. It has up to 32 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM, and it comes in multiple colors. Stash this away for a trip for an easy way to stream your favorite movies or read a new book without taking up too much space.
The Performance Chino
Scouted readers love wardrobe staples that do double duty. The Everlane Performance Chinos have athleisure specs like four-way stretch fabric, sweat-wicking capabilities, and quick-drying features but are perfect to wear at the office.
Catch and Kill
When Catch and Kill came out, the Daily Beast covered it from multiple angles and readers wanted to get their chance to read it themselves. This tell-all from Ronan Farrow was one of the most commented-on releases of the year.
Belei Beauty Solutions Deluxe Mini-Size Skin Care Set
This year, Amazon released its own beauty brand called Belei. This skincare set is lightweight, easy-to-use, and affordable. It’s formulated without sulfates, fragrances, parabens, phthalates so it’s perfect for any kind of skin.
Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger,
Bigger isn’t always better and the Anker PowerCore+ Mini proved that. This lip-stick-sized external battery was a Scouted reader favorite, probably because it can fully-charge an iPhone and takes up barely any space in a bag or even a pocket.
The Regulator Sheets
My Sheets Rock only makes one kind of sheet and it’s a good one. The Regulator sheets are lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. They can even minimize odor if you do tend to sweat while sleeping.
The Cashmere Crew
A classic cashmere sweater is a no-brainer and one of the best out there is the Everlane Cashmere Longsleeve Crew. Scouted readers bought hundreds of cashmere items from Everlane, but this women’s style was by-far the most popular. (Don’t worry, it’s also made for men.)
Five Two Ultimate Apron
If something is called the “ultimate,” there’s got to be something special about it. The Food52 Ultimate Apron has pockets with conversion charts, hidden pot holders, and a set of extra-long waist ties to keep everything secure.
