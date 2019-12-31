The Best-Selling Products Bought By Scouted Readers Bought in 2019

Relaxing was the name of the game in 2019 for Scouted readers. The Nodpod is a weighted eye mask that can help you get a restful sleep (or nap) no matter what. The pressure helps relax you into a deeper sleep and the soft arms that wrap over each other make it easy to sleep in. Scouted contributor Rachel Krantz called it “the single most essential addition to my (already obsessive and gadget-ridden) sleep hygiene.”