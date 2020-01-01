What to Shop from Athleta’s Up to 60% Off Sale
If your resolution this year involves getting more active, whether that means heading to the gym or going hiking more, this Athleta sale is here to outfit you in top-rated activewear. Right now, Athleta is marking down hundreds of items up to 60%.
That sale includes things like the Flurry Balaclava Hoodie, which is the perfect thing to run in right now. It’s lined with fleece, is seamless for a chafe-free experience, and (as the name suggests) has an included balaclava hood to keep your face warm. Grab it now for $69.
Flurry Balaclava Hoodie
Or go for the Powervita Straight Leg Pant for $55, which is the perfect blend of a yoga pant and a legging. Fitted through the hip and thigh, these straight-leg stretchy pants will keep you comfortable no matter the activity.
Powervita Straight Leg Pant
And you can face basically any weather in the Summit Insulated Parka for $89. Made with Primaloft Eco insulation, it’s lightweight but warm for those in-between weather days. Whatever you grab from this huge Athleta sale, you’ll be wearing it into 2020 with confidence.
Summit Insulated Parka
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.