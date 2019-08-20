Saving $30 on the Echo Dot Is Great—and So Is Getting a Smart Plug for $5

In a world where time is ever-valuable, saving even the smallest amount is paramount. That’s why smart plugs, ones that you control with your voice through smart devices or your smartphone, are instrumental in giving us back seconds, that add to minutes, that add to hours in our life. If you want to experience this for yourself, this deal on an Echo Dot and a smart plug from TP-Link is for you.

To start, the Echo Dot is down to $30, $5 more than its lowest price during Prime Day. And that, in and of itself, is a pretty good deal on Amazon’s wunderkind smart device. But, if you want to add a little extra oomph to your new smart speaker, you can get a TP-Link smart plug for just $5. Normally priced at over $20, this little plug allows you to make practically any previously manual device into a voice-controlled gadget. Tell Alexa to turn your bedroom light on or flip on the fan. Give your old AC unit new life with the addition of a simple smart plug. You’ll be fully immersed in 2019 tech in no time. | Get it on Amazon >

