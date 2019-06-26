White House Announces Social-Media Summit as Trump Attacks Google, Facebook

Read it at Politico
The Trump administration announced it will hold a social-media summit next month just hours after Trump suggested suing Google and Facebook. The summit, which will be held on July 11, will bring together leaders of the digital world and focus on the “opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. The White House has not yet said which leaders will be invited. In an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, Trump said: “Look, we should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which, perhaps we will.” Trump has previously claimed that Google, Twitter, and Facebook are biased against him and other conservatives, but he has provided no evidence for these allegations.