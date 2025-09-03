White House Childishly Trolls Obama on LinkedIn

White House employees under non-Trump administrations are now unwillingly seeing the president’s face on their LinkedIn pages.

The latest bit of trolling from the White House involved changing its profile picture on the professional social media site so that even Barack Obama’s resume has Trump staring back at the viewer.

“One of the great trolls of all time...” approved Donald Trump Jr.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other presidents like Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had a LinkedIn page. But likely hundreds of their former staffers on the site are now seeing an unwelcome image. So too are some of Trump’s own ex-staffers who later spoke out against him, like former special assistant to the president Cassidy Hutchinson.

The LinkedIn page for Executive Office of the President provides a workaround for some, since it does not currently have Trump’s face as an avatar.

Past White House employees on LinkedIn—regardless of the administration—now see Trump's face on their work history. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast on the reason for the profile picture change.

The Trump administration hasn’t been shy about displaying the president’s face offline, either.

In May, it was front and center on a banner installed on the exterior of the Department of Agriculture. Last month, Trump’s scowling portrait—along with a photo of Teddy Roosevelt—was unfurled from the roof of the Department of Labor along with the caption, “American Workers First.”