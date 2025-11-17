White House Declassifies a Different Set of Files

The White House would like to direct your attention to the newly released Jeffrey Epstein Amelia Earhart files.

Donald Trump’s National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard declassified a trove of documents related to the famous pilot’s unexplained disappearance. According to Gabbard’s Friday press release, the pages will be available to view, with more to be added on a rolling-basis, from the national archives website. Despite releasing hundreds of pages, however, very little new information about Earhart’s disappearance has actually been unearthed.

Amelia Earhart at Long Beach, Ca, with her plane. Bettmann Archive

The aviation pioneer embarked on a historic attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in May of 1937, before she and her plane disappeared over the central Pacific in July. Though the disappearance has been the subject of many conspiracy theories over the years, researchers widely believe that Earhart’s plane ran out of fuel, and she crashed into the sea.

Trump, 79, claimed the almost 90-year-old mystery was a high priority matter when he declared he would get to the bottom of the disappearance on Truth Social in September. “I have been asked by many people” about Earhart, he wrote. “I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her!”

Amelia Earhart waves from the Electra before taking off from Los Angeles, Ca., on March 10, 1937. AP

The Earhart files are, of course, not the ones Americans and lawmakers have been advocating for Trump to “declassify and release,” as recently published emails deepen public knowledge of the president’s ties to deceased convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Considering that the released information contains no breaking news about Earhart so far, the information does little to serve as an adequate distraction. One document in the newly released collection reveals Earhart’s last communication before she went missing, however. Her last word was “wait.”