White House Defends Its Disclosure of Biden Documents Discovery
The White House remained light on details about the discovery of classified documents and records at President Joe Biden’s former office and home, as it swept criticism over its delayed disclosures under the rug on Tuesday. White House counsel office spokesperson Ian Sams said it would release information as “appropriate” to guard the Justice Department’s investigation, the Associated Press reported. The White House was disclosing information at its own pace, to be careful of the “risk” of handing out information “that’s not complete,” Sams said. The White House and Biden’s personal attorneys are unaware of the document’s contents, he added. “We’re endeavoring to be as transparent and informative to you all in the media, to the public as we can consistent with respecting the integrity of an ongoing Justice Department investigation,” he said.