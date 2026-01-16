One of Donald Trump’s top goons has lost it at a leading golf writer after he accused the president of cheating on the course.

Former Sports Illustrated writer and author of Commander in Cheat Rick Reilly is a longtime critic of Trump’s self-proclaimed golfing prowess, and on Thursday pounced on exposed testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham suggesting he, too, thinks Trump cheats.

Sports writer Rick Reilly, seen with President Bill Clinton, has been a frequent critic of Trump, and even wrote a book on his golf. Jacqueline Duvoisin/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

“To all the MAGAs who said I lied in my book about Trump cheating like a three-card money dealer on the golf course,” Reilly said in a post on X. “Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. ‘You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.’ Cheat at golf—Cheat at life.”

Rick Reilly/X

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House communications director Steven Cheung swung back at the writer, who himself has played a round with Trump.

“Rick fantasizes about having a golf game as good as President Trump,” Cheung said. “But instead of putting in the hard work to improve his s--tty game, Rick allows his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome to completely take over his life. He should seek urgent medical care, and some beginner golf lessons, before it’s too late.”