White House Launches Bonkers Cartoon of Trump at McDonald’s to Push His MAGA Bill

Brace yourselves for yet another adventure into the unhinged reality that is MAGA World with a livestreamed cartoon of President Trump hanging out at McDonald’s to promote his spending proposals.

The White House launched the video on its website under the title “One Big Beautiful Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax / Study to,” featuring an animated version of the president working the fryers and waving to customers as soothing beats play in the background.

To the right of the screen, text scrolls by extolling the self-professed benefits of Trump’s wildly unpopular “Big Beautiful Bill” on federal spending, under subheads explaining how it “restores fiscal sanity,” “permanently secures our borders,” and “modernizes air traffic control,” among other crucial points.

The livestream features a cartoon Donald Trump making fries to lo-fi beats as information on his spending proposals scrolls by to the right of the screen. White House

It’s not the first time the Trump administration has pulled this stunt, launching a similar livestream on YouTube, Rumble, and X at the beginning of May that showed yet another cartoon version of the president scribbling away to lo-fi beats at the Resolute Desk alongside a list of “promises made, promises kept” to the American people.

Nor is he the first political leader to use this particularly surreal brand of self-promotion. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a similar stream of “lo fi boriswave beats to relax/get brexit done to” in 2019 ahead of his victory at that year’s parliamentary polls.

The White House livestream is referencing Trump’s publicity stunt during his 2024 presidential campaign in which he pretended to work at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. No one actually placed any orders during the stage-managed visit, with Trump instead handing out fires to Secret Service-vetted supporters at a drive-thru window.

The video also shows a cartoon Trump raising an American flag in front of the White House, an apparent reference to the two giant flagpoles that he installed as a “gift” to the nation earlier this month. Trump asked workers at the installation if there were “any illegal immigrants” among them.

Trump posed as a McDonald’s worker in a bizarre publicity stunt during his 2024 presidential campaign. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The whole thing is a spoof of the much-beloved French YouTube channel LoFi Girl, launched in 2017, which provides 24/7 livestreams of lo-fi and trip hop beats accompanied by a cartoon of a girl studying or relaxing at her desk, usually with her cat, in the style of Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli.