White House Directs Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson to Keep Documents From Congress

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has directed Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director and Annie Donaldson, the former deputy White House counsel, to withhold documents relating to their time on staff from the House Judiciary Committee, CNN reports. Both Hicks and Donaldson received subpoenas by the committee with a Tuesday deadline to turn over documents related to the ongoing investigation into potential obstruction of justice by President Trump and his associates. Hicks has reportedly agreed to hand over documents from her time on the 2016 Trump campaign, which are not protected by executive privilege. Both women have been asked to testify before the committee.