MAGA mouthpieces vented live on social media as CNN hosted Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a town hall on the government shutdown on Wednesday night.

The White House’s RapidResponse47 X account live-posted throughout the 90-minute event, titled “Shutdown America.”

The independent senator from Vermont and the Democratic congresswoman took questions from audience members, with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderating. Student Nicole Plewicka asked Sanders why Republican messaging on social media seemed more effective than that from Democrats.

“I think the Republicans are effective,” Sanders replied. “They have learned a lot about social media. And by the way, it doesn’t hurt that their friends own all of the major social media platforms.”

Crazy Bernie thinks Republicans are more "effective" at messaging on social media than Democrats because tech companies and the mainstream media are in the tank for us.



The 84-year-old wrongly said that Amazon boss Jeff Bezos owns X, mistaking him for tech billionaire Elon Musk, which many MAGA social media users picked up on, one calling him Biden 2.0.

The RapidResponse47 account missed the slip-up but posted on X, “Crazy Bernie thinks Republicans are more ‘effective’ at messaging on social media than Democrats because tech companies and the mainstream media are in the tank for us,” adding a string of crying laughing emoticons.

The White House’s own X account reposted the CNN video of Bernie talking about Republican social media clout, with the caption “Great question” and superimposed one of their beloved sombreros on his head, and added Latin music.

Another student, Rohan Naval, asked Sanders how the shutdown reflected on the leadership of Minority Leader of the United States Senate Chuck Schumer.

“I think it reflects more on [House Speaker] Mike Johnson’s leadership and President Trump’s leadership,” Sanders said.

When Naval shook his head at his answer, Sanders said, “How do you feel, you tell me? You think it’s a good idea to give a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the richest people in the country and then make massive cuts to healthcare for working-class people?”

Naval said, “I think Chuck Schumer has voted for continuing resolutions 13 times in the last 4 years and he has the opportunity to vote for one again but he’s refusing to come to the table.”

That interaction prompted RapidResponse47 to post on X, “Crazy Bernie just got wrecked on national television.”

When Sanders was asked about ICE raids, he said Trump was using them to spread fear.

“If you’re a federal employee, don’t speak up,” Sanders said. “If you’re a government official, don’t speak up. You’re in a law firm that somehow had clients taking on Trump, don’t speak up. If you’re on CNN we’re going to sue you if you ask the wrong questions. My friends, what this is about is a movement toward authoritarianism, intimidating us all.”

RapidResponse47 clapped back, “Crazy Bernie says ICE raids — in which some of the most dangerous criminals on earth have been taken off American streets — are ‘about a movement toward authoritarianism’," before calling him “Absolutely deranged.”

Bartender Bobbie Harms asked Sanders what he was doing to end the stalemate as the government shutdown continues.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring an end to this terrible shutdown,” Sanders said, adding, “We have got to be cognizant that if Trump wins this fight our health system could well collapse.”

RapidResponse47 reposted the footage adding, “Crazy Bernie responds by admitting it’s all about beating ‘Trump,’” and claiming, “They want free healthcare for illegals.”

After Sanders fended another question about the shutdown, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung entered the chat, posting “The Shutdown Democrats can’t even get their message straight. When Wacky Bernie and AOC From the Block are the party’s messengers, you know they are screwed.”

Cheung also mocked AOC’s slip of the tongue when she said “Air that is drinkable,” and weighed in on Sanders pointing out to host Collins that media mogul Larry Ellison could possibly buy CNN.

“LOL!,” Cheung wrote on X. “Even Bernie knows CNN will be bought by the Ellisons!”