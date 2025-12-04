White House Resurrects Creepy Trump Catchphrase for Holidays

The White House is referring to Donald Trump as “daddy” for the holiday season, resurrecting that moniker on which Republicans have fundraised.

“Daddy’s home,” the White House posted on X, with a mock-up of the president in a Santa Claus hat giving a “thumbs up” in front of a snowy White House.

The White House is once again calling Trump "daddy." X/WhiteHouse

It was former Fox host Tucker Carlson who apparently got the ball rolling on that characterization of Trump. At a rally last October, he fantasized in front of a Georgia crowd about how Trump winning after being out of office for four years would be like when “Dad comes home.”

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says?” Carlson explained. “‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking.’”

The crowd later chanted “Daddy’s home” when Trump walked on stage.

The depiction of Trump, 79, as “daddy” then made the rounds in June after a Dutch politician applied the label during a NATO meeting. The lawmaker later clarified his remarks, but Trump’s people ran with it and soon started selling merchandise, some of which was based on Trump’s mugshot from 2023.

The name was received positively on Fox News, naturally, with anchor Jesse Watters and contributor Raymond Arroyo each doing their own fetishizing.

As for whether or not Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. from now until Chistmas, as Wednesday’s post suggested, the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast about his schedule.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has not been as frequent a presence in the White House as her husband since January, has nevertheless been Chistmas decorating—a task she previously bashed.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital: “Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is.’”

Lego portraits of Trump and former President George Washington are seen alongside holiday decorations in the Green Room. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images