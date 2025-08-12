White House Scrambles To Justify Trump’s Senior Moment

No one at the White House quite knows how to spin President Donald Trump’s recent and increasingly frequent string of senior moments — least of all White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

After declaring a “public safety emergency” to deploy troops against street crime in Washington, D.C., Monday, the 79-year-old president inexplicably told reporters—twice—that he was “going to Russia on Friday.”

In reality, Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin isn’t in Russia. It’s in Alaska. He later corrected himself, clarifying that he would not be leaving the U.S. for the summit.

But even after Trump’s own concession, Leavitt refused to acknowledge the blunder. In fact, she took it one step further, floating the idea that Trump may soon become the first U.S. president to visit Russia in 12 years.

REPORTER: The president said at the podium yesterday twice that he was planning to go to Russia. Was that a slip up or does he actually plan to go to Russia?



LEAVITT: Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia pic.twitter.com/h3uSNvhBDU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2025

“Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia,” the 27-year-old press secretary told reporters Tuesday, when pressed on Trump’s comments.

This was just one in a string of recent verbal fumbles by Trump that have raised eyebrows.

Last week, during a White House event with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump appeared to forget who was standing right behind him.

“I’d like to welcome to the White House one of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators anywhere in the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook,” Trump began. “Thanks as well to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for being here, wherever you may be.”

Lutnick, who had been standing directly behind the president the entire time, piped up: “I’m right behind you.”

“Oh hey, fellas,” Trump said, briefly startled. “I missed you.”

While introducing members of his Cabinet during the signing of an executive order related to the 2028 Summer Olympics, Trump referred to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem—who was standing just feet away—as “Cristie Kerr,” the name of a professional golfer.

And on July 31, while flanked by GOP Reps. Derrick Van Orden and Mike Bost at a veterans’ bill signing, Trump paused mid-sentence and asked: “Where’s Derrick? Derrick?”

Van Orden was standing directly next to him. “Right here,” the congressman said.