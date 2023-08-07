MLB Suspends Tim Anderson for 6 Games, Jose Ramirez for 3 After Second Base Brawl
YER OUT
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez were suspended on Monday by the MLB after they came to blows at second base during a Saturday game. Anderson received a six-game suspension, while Ramirez was handed three games. Both men were fined an undisclosed amount. They have appealed the penalties; the suspensions will not be served until a decision is made. Six others were disciplined for the brawl, which escalated into a bench-clearing 17-minute confrontation on the field. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, as well as both teams’ managers all received fines and one-game suspensions. Two other players were fined an undisclosed amount. Anderson, who was knocked to the ground by Ramirez after the latter slid into second and objected to the shortstop’s hard tag, went on a cryptic Twitter rant Sunday, writing, “alotta mf been switching up too.. #fakeshit,” “y’all got me fucked up fr fr..” and “hope you picking up what I’m putting down too..”