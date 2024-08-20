Who Is Ana Navarro? ‘The View’s’ Most Ruthless Host Takes on the DNC

When Ana Navarro, who is best known for being an especially opinionated talking head on The View, was announced as the “celebrity” host for the DNC Tuesday night, many were quick to point out that she was by far the least famous of the roster, which included Tony Goldwyn on Monday with Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington to follow.

She may not have starred on Scandal or The Office, but given her history, Navarro also promises to deliver the most searing rebuke of Donald Trump when she kicks off tonight’s proceedings.

A Nicaraguan-born political strategist and commentator, Navarro is a Republican who’s become known for her fierce loyalty to Joe Biden and now Harris. Navarro was one of the most called upon Latina voices in political television, even before joining the view The View, as a soundbite-machine for both ABC News and CNN.

She’s been a special advisor to the Government of Nicaragua and even served as Director of Immigration Policy for former Florida governor Jeb Bush. Despite spending her career on the GOP side, Navarro was quick to denounce Trump after the Access Hollywood “Grab 'em by the p---y” tape was leaked in 2016. In the years since, she has publicly supported issues associated with the left, such as gun control and LGBTQ+ rights, and now describes herself as a centrist.

But neither her accomplished background nor her party-switching are what Navarro has been making headlines for lately, as she amps up her attacks on Trump in the weeks leading up to the DNC.

Following the Republican National Convention last month, Navarro went further than any of her co-hosts on The View by suggesting that Biden would have been hospitalized if he had given the rambling speech that Trump delivered. “If Joe Biden had been up there giving that speech, many white coats would have interrupted him and carted him off and put him in a padded wagon,” Navarro said the next morning. “I thought today I would wake up and the TV would be full of doctors talking about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline.”

Then, three weeks ago Navarro upped the ante when she took to Instagram to post a photo of a nude Melania Trump—taken from a British GQ profile shot before her marriage to Donald—in an effort to defend Kamala Harris from the right’s attacks on her dating history.

“Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue,” Navarro wrote in the caption to the post, which also included a photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. “You want to make this an issue? Bring it on,” she wrote.

She trolled Trump even more this past weekend, when she posted a list of “Things I Trust More Than Trump,” and added her own, which ended up going viral.

Her picks were “a movie-role from Harvey Weinstein, an invitation to Church from Tom Cruise, [and] dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer,” in a list that also included “Kristi Noem taking care of [her puppy]” and “JD Vance alone on my living room couch.” Other social media users added their own untrustworthy scenarios, gleefully joining in as the left gets in on the trolling this time around.

Now, on the same night former First Lady Michelle Obama, who first coined the iconic phrase, “When they go low, they go high,” at the 2016 DNC, is set to speak to the convention hall, Navarro could be the one to most forcefully reject that suggestion.

“You wanna go low?” Navarro posted alongside her Melania Trump photo last month. “I’m not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”