Whoopi Gets Heated Over ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi’s Trump Endorsement

Things got heated on The View Tuesday when Whoopi Goldberg took aim at actor Zachary Levi for comments he made during a Donald Trump campaign event in Michigan on Saturday.

The comment that sparked Goldberg’s rant was one the “Shazam” star made about Hollywood being liberal.

“Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town, and this very well could constitute career suicide,” Levi said of his support of Trump in a clip from the event shown on the talk show.

“So, okay. That’s not necessarily true,” the Oscar winner said in response to Levi’s remarks. “From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you.”

“We are, like America is, we’re mixed. We’re a mixed bunch, and sometimes it might seem like there’s more Democrats, and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans, but the truth of the matter is very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican,” she continued.

Goldberg went on to call Levi’s assertion “B.S.” and pointed to the careers of Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid, who are conservative and still working in Hollywood.

Prior to Levi’s endorsement of Trump, the actor was vocal about his support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign for president and reiterated his devotion before welcoming RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard onto the stage at the event.

“And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff... Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there,” he told the crowd.