Whoopi Goldberg Fumes at Trump for Making Rob Reiner’s Death About Himself

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump after the president’s unhinged post about Rob Reiner and his wife’s murder on Sunday.

“I don’t understand the man in that White House because he talks so much about Charlie Kirk and caring, and suddenly, this is what he puts out,” Goldberg said on Monday’s The View. “Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don’t think so.”

Goldberg was directed by Reiner in 1996’s Ghosts of Mississippi, and told viewers she knew him to be “quite a guy, quite an amazing man.”

Reiner has been a guest on “The View” three times. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

When Goldberg mentioned Trump’s post, co-host Sunny Hostin urged her not to read it on air.

Trump addressed the tragedy on Truth Social, claiming the director “suffered” from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” only hours after Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 68, were found deceased at their home. He claimed in the crass post that the couple “reportedly” died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction.”

The Reiners were discovered by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy. According to TMZ, they were found with wounds consistent with a knife attack. According to People, multiple sources say the couple was killed by their son, Nick, 32, who is in police custody.

Rob and Michele Reiner pictured together in 2014. Lester Cohen/Getty

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

Goldberg was incensed over Trump’s instinct to make the family tragedy about himself. “You ain’t my president, man,” she said. “What do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where are our voices as Americans? Somebody’s gotta speak up for us. Our hearts are breaking through all of this. Through Rob, through what’s happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown. And you don’t find the time to say, as Americans, ‘We hate what’s happening?’”

Rob Reiner and son Nick Reiner together in 2016. Adela Loconte/WireImage