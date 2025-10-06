Whoopi Goldberg has an unconventional suggestion for how Super Bowl attendees can fend off Kristi Noem and her ICE agents.

On Monday, the hosts of The View discussed the White House’s threats against “violent criminal illegal aliens” who attend the Super Bowl in February. “How’s she going to know who’s who?” Goldberg asked her co-host Joy Behar, who told her that the Supreme Court has “given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent or has a dark skin.” That’s when Goldberg appeared to have a light bulb moment.

“Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That’s the first thing. And then, and this is the only time you can probably ever do this—give yourself a Latin accent,” Goldberg said to a mix of laughs, cheers, and awkward silence from her co-hosts and studio audience. “And see if she can tell who’s who.”

Noem's love for dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids has earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.” Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to change the subject, “Who do they think are buying Super Bowl tickets? I can’t afford a Super Bowl ticket.” Her point, though digressive, was a good one—tickets to the event start at $7,000. Behar wasn’t done with Goldberg’s idea, however.

“You know Whoopi, that is such a good idea,” she said, turning back to Goldberg’s shocking suggestion for confusing ICE. “During the Nazi occupation, there was one country… where everybody put the Jewish star on, and they didn’t know who was Jewish and who was not,” Behar explained, referring to oft-recounted folklore about Denmark’s Nazi resistance during World War II.

The analogy is apt, however, considering Noem’s threats against “illegal aliens” who attend the game. “We’ll be all over that place,” the Homeland Security Secretary said last week. “We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen.”

The incendiary remarks came after the Super Bowl’s halftime show pick, Puerto Rican reggae artist Bad Bunny, riled MAGA. Many on the right have expressed their dismay that the Hispanic artist was chosen for the show, suggesting he was not from the United States, even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

Further sharpening the blow of the selection, which MAGA commentator Megyn Kelly called “a middle finger to MAGA,” is that Bad Bunny said in September that he wouldn’t tour the United States so that his fans wouldn’t be subjected to ICE. The singer ultimately chose to do the halftime show, however, leading Goldberg to her surprising take about how game attendees should show solidarity.