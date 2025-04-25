Why CEOs Are Now Willing to Call ‘Bulls**t’ to Trump’s Face

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

From where The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie is sitting, it appears that CEOs of major retailers now feel comfortable calling out President Donald Trump’s tariff policies for one clear reason: He has “destabilized the f---ing dollar.”

While discussing Trump’s meeting with the top executives of Walmart, Target, and Home Depot this week, Moodie pointed to how the president’s seesawing claims on tariff prices and his trade war with China will hurt the three big box stores.

“First off, did you know that 50 percent of what is in Target on their shelves is from China? 50 percent?” Moodie asked co-host Andy Levy. “Like Walmart, I think it was 30 percent. Home Depot, their tariffs are different because you’re talking about lumber and steel—so you’re talking about the war that we started with our allies with Canada.”

“The deals that countries are making are without the United States because you have made us unreliable and unstable,” Moodie added. “You have destabilized the f---ing dollar. And so now these CEOs of these major corporations are just like, stop with the bulls--t because we are going to have to file bankruptcy.”

Then, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah joins the program to talk about how Columbia University cancelling her course on race and media is not going to stop her from teaching it.

Plus! Courtney Hagle, the research director at Media Matters, discusses how right-wing podcasts reacted to Trump’s tariffs and what their responses reveal about the state of pro-Trump media.

