Why Donald Trump Is Refusing to Pick a Successor

1
ABC News Anchor, 47, Reveals Secret Health Battle
‘SUFFERED IN SILENCE’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.11.25 5:00PM EDT 
Published 08.11.25 4:39PM EDT 
Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, and ABC News powerhouse political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial races across the country and the balance of power. The team will cover the latest voting results, including the status of absentee, mail-in and early voting, as well as polling, candidates and voter reactions on the issues.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has revealed her years-long battle with fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus, in a candid interview with People. “I suffered in silence,” the two-time Emmy winner said. Her battle with fibroids began 13 years ago, with Davis’ OB-GYN informing her that she may experience problems with childbirth. Davis welcomed a son, Ayden, in 2014 without any complications, but her condition worsened. “Fast forward six years... I just started having really drastically bad periods that would last for maybe two weeks,” she said. Davis underwent a myomectomy to remove six fibroids, but the problem persisted, with Davis later discovering 13 more fibroids, leading her to make the difficult decision to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus, which is the only way to cure the condition. “I feel confident that my life will be better,” said Davis, whose surgery is set for Aug. 15. As her battle with fibroids comes to an end, Davis—who is also a successful Christian children’s book author—wants to raise awareness about the condition. “Before now, I just normalized it and endured and persisted with a lot of discomfort,” she explains. “If I had known earlier what I was dealing with and known other people’s stories, I wouldn’t have felt like I was suffering silently or embarrassed about what I was going through.”

Read it at People

2

Why Donald Trump Is Refusing to Pick a Successor

WAITING IN THE WEST WING
Chris Cillizza
Published 08.11.25 5:46PM EDT 
President Donald Trump is flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance (L) during a meeting in the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025.
President Donald Trump is flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance (L) during a meeting in the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump just won’t tell J.D. Vance what he wants to hear: That the Vice President will be his chosen successor. The Wall Street Journal recently reported two occasions when Trump “declined to formally crown” Vance, and “is leaving his options open.” (He’s also reportedly working to “stoke competition” between Vance and Marco Rubio, the Journal added.) Awkward! I’ve got three reasons why Trump is reluctant to endorse Vance—or anyone else. Remember that Trump is, at heart, a reality TV guy. He knows that the drama of who he will hand the crown over to is huge—he’s not going to spoil it now. Meanwhile, Don Jr. is still lurking. Is there going to be a better chance for him than 2028? And, of course, Trump doesn’t want to close the door on the possibility of running again himself. When asked about ruling out a third term, he never says “no.” He says he isn’t planning to. Or that he could but probably won’t. Republicans insist he is joking. But is he? What does this all mean? That Vance and Rubio will be forced to continue to battle it out behind the scenes. Probably for years. Which is exactly how Trump wants it.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

Partner update

A Dooney & Bourke Bag Is the One Accessory You’ll Never Want to Remove Before Leaving the House
IT’S IN THE BAG
AD BY QVC
Updated 08.06.25 2:36PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 12:00AM EDT 
Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Dooney & Bourke

Sorry, K-9s, a good bag is a woman’s true best friend. And, Dooney & Bourke has a collection of absolute winners at QVC right now. From crossbody to shoulder bags, the styles range from bright colors to soft neutrals to sophisticated patterns. The leather bags have soft saffiano or pebbled finishes, plus there are coated cotton options with leather trim. Each Dooney & Bourke original is crafted for versatility, with fully-lined interiors designed to carry the essentials. For a casual day with friends—the Rena Flap, Lexington, or Small Hobo will ensure you always remember your phone/wallet/keys. On days when there’s more to carry, the Gretta Signature Ridley provides space without sacrificing elegance. Those four styles are being offered at 31-49% off now, so it’s a good time for anyone who is in the market for a new best friend (*cough* er, bag).

Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 49% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$95

Free Returns

Pebble Leather Lexington Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 39% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$150

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Wildflower Small Hobo
Prices taken at the time of publication, 31% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$183

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Gretta Signature Ridley Bag
Price taken at the time of publication, 40% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$200

Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors After Chummy Vegas Outing
‘SHUT UP, DUDE’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.25 12:18PM EDT 
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has finally spoken out about the online speculation over a possible relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney. Host Andy Cohen confronted the 35-year-old singer with a question about the rumors on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night. “Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?” Cohen probed. MGK shut the rumors down with a straightforward response: “Kyle P. Shut up, dude.” The audience responded with laughter as MGK swiftly shut down the speculation for the first time. Rumors began swirling online after MGK and Sweeney, who are both reportedly single, were seen chatting and hugging in Las Vegas in May. MGK’s long-term relationship with Megan Fox ended in November 2024, shortly after it was revealed that Fox was expecting a child with the singer. While the pair have split, they are currently co-parenting their daughter, whom they welcomed in March. Sweeney, 27, who has been dominating headlines with her American Eagle jeans campaign, broke off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March. The singer and the actress have previously worked together on multiple projects, including the 2019 comedy film Big Time Adolescence and the 2021 musical Downfall Highs.

Read it at Page Six

4
Goldman Sachs Warns Consumers Trump Tariffs ‘Pain’ Has Only Just Started
MAGA MASOCHISM
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 11:06AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Marcos are expected to discuss trade tariffs, increasing security cooperation in the face of China’s growing maritime power in the West Philippine Sea and other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Marcos are expected to discuss trade tariffs, increasing security cooperation in the face of China’s growing maritime power in the West Philippine Sea and other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has issued a dire warning to American consumers already feeling the pain of President Donald Trump’s tariffs: Things are about to get worse. Economists at the investment bank say that while U.S. companies have—until now—borne the brunt of the president’s trade war, that burden is likely to shift to consumers as time goes by and companies look to balance their losses by jacking up prices. While the average supermarket shopper is currently absorbing around 22 percent higher costs, Goldman’s analysts say that share will likely rise to just shy of 70 percent if current rates follow the pattern of historic trends. Trump, meanwhile, has been frank about what he thinks of the impact his trade policies may have on the American people. “WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” he wrote in a February Truth Social post. “IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.”

Read it at Bloomberg

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

5
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband’s Official Cause of Death Revealed
BRAVE BATTLE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.25 2:54PM EDT 
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: <<XXX attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards>> at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: <> at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet) Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet

The official cause of Brandon Blackstock’s death has been revealed. Blackstock, the ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, passed away on Thursday, August 7. According to People, the 48-year-old’s death is confirmed to be from melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The television producer and talent manager had been battling cancer since 2022 before passing away at his home in Butte, Montana, surrounded by loved ones, according to Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis. Blackstock’s family shared a statement announcing his death, which read: “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” Upon hearing news of his illness one day prior to his passing, Clarkson paused her August Las Vegas residency dates in order to be with the two children she shares with Blackstock. Clarkson made the announcement via Instagram, saying “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” Blackstock and Clarkson began dating in early 2012 and got engaged in December of that year. The couple tied the knot on October 20, 2013, but separated less than seven years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, though they have since co-parented their two kids, 11-year-old daughter River Rose and 9-year-old son Remington Alexander. A source told People that since Blackstock’s death, Clarkson has been “staying strong” for her kids.

Read it at People

6
Country Music Star’s Mom Brutally Murdered in Her Virginia Home
HOME INVASION HORROR
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 1:28PM EDT 
Spencer Hatcher, Holly and Michael Hatcher
Facebook/HollyHatcher

Country music star Spencer Hatcher’s mother, Holly, has died after being brutally stabbed by a stranger who broke into her home in Virginia. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office said Kevin Moses Walker, 41, who appears to have had no criminal history, targeted Hatcher’s parents in a “completely random attack” on August 3. Michael was also injured in the horrifying assault but managed to break away and kill Walker with a handgun. Walker’s attack followed just hours after he had caused a disturbance at a nearby campsite. “There’s going to be questions that will never be answered, but all I can tell you is we’ve cried, we’ve hurt, and we’ve hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you,” Hatcher said at a press conference Saturday. Spencer has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, thanking everyone who has “lent their support to me and my loved ones.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
WATCH: Chinese Warship Accidentally Rams Own Coast Guard Vessel in Bungled Sea Chase
MARITIME MADNESS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 1:36PM EDT 
Chinese Warship Accidentally Rams Its Own Coast Guard Vessel in Bungled Sea Chase
Chinese Warship Accidentally Rams Its Own Coast Guard Vessel in Bungled Sea Chase YouTube

Mayhem ensued on the high seas on Monday when two Chinese military vessels collided. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shared dramatic video footage of the incident, in which a Chinese Navy warship accidentally smashed into its own Coast Guard boat during a high-speed chase in the South China Sea. Both vessels were reportedly in pursuit of a nearby PCG patrol boat, which was one of several ships escorting local fishermen into the waters surrounding the disputed Scarborough Shoal. The Chinese coast guard ship executed what officials in Manila described as a “risky maneuver” in an attempt to chase their Philippine counterparts, leading the craft to crash into a nearby Chinese warship’s foredeck. According to PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela, the accident created “substantial damage” that rendered the warship “unseaworthy.” So far, no injuries have been reported. In a brief statement, Chinese officials confirmed that a confrontation occurred when they accused the Philippines of “forcibly intruding” into its waters; they did not, however, mention the collision. Monday’s face-off is the latest in a series of maritime skirmishes between Beijing and Manila over the past two years, as both governments seek to enforce their claims on the disputed territory.

Read it at BBC

8
Missing Man Rescued After Spending Nine Days in the Wilderness
MOUNTAIN MAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 1:35PM EDT 
Man Rescued After Spending 9 Days Surviving in the Wilderness
Man Rescued After Spending 9 Days Surviving in the Wilderness Facebook/Quesnel Search & Rescue

A Canadian man who went missing for more than a week in the country’s vast wilderness was finally rescued after etching the word “HELP” onto a rock and drinking muddy pond water to survive. Andrew Barber, 39, was found alive on Aug. 8 after going missing a week prior near McLeese Lake, around 365 miles north of Vancouver. Barber became stuck in the wilderness after his truck broke down in the remote area, but survived despite severe dehydration and sustaining a leg injury by building himself a makeshift shelter out of sticks and wood and drinking water from a nearby pond. Rescuer Sgt Brad McKinnon of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said he had survived by “munching on whatever he could find” in the woods and keeping himself hydrated. “He was literally slurping unclean pond water,” McKinnon told reporters. “The human body can go a long time without food, but water is a different situation.” Barber was eventually found after rescuers spotted an SOS sign he had carved into the mud, and he was airlifted to hospital, where he has since been released. McKinnon credits his ingenuity and “above average understanding of the wilderness” for his survival. Quesnel Search and Rescue President Bob Zimmerman later told CDC he didn’t think Barber would have survived for another 24 hours.

Read it at MSN

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

9
Southwest Airlines Apologizes After Abandoning Two Blind Passengers
TRAVEL MISHAP
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.25 1:25PM EDT 
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 airplane taxis at Baltimore - Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on June 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines apologized to two blind passengers after failing to notify them of a flight rebooking and leaving them behind. Camille Tate and Sherri Brun spoke out about how their flight from New Orleans to Orlando was delayed by five hours after staff forgot to notify the pair of a re-booking. “I was angry and frustrated,” Tate said in an interview with Miami news outlet WSVN. “Nobody at [gate] B6 told us anything, nobody came to get us at B4,” said Brun. “The time passed.” The two criticized Southwest’s services for not being accessible enough for those with disabilities; they were unable to board the re-booked flight since they were unable to see the gate activity. “There needs to be some improvement in how they communicate with their passengers, especially those that have disabilities,” said Tate. The plane landed in Florida by the time the airline realized their mistake, so Southwest sent the jet back to board just the two women. Southwest offered them a $100 voucher, stating a full refund was not possible since the flight had been completed. In a statement, Southwest continued with their apology: “Southwest is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ travel experiences, and we’re active in the airline industry in sharing best practices about how to best accommodate passengers with disabilities.”

Read it at The Guardian

10
Prison Forced to Evacuate After Wildfires Engulf Region
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 11:11AM EDT 
Prison Forced to Evacuate After Wildfires Engulf Region
Prison Forced to Evacuate After Wildfires Engulf Region 9News

A prison in Colorado has evacuated its inmates as the region continues to grapple with one of the biggest wildfires in the state’s history. All 179 people incarcerated at the Rifle Correctional Center were safely moved to another facility on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution,” as the ongoing Lee Fire scorched 167 square miles across Garfield and Rio counties with just 6 percent containment. More than 1,000 firefighters are working to contain the blaze, according to the Colorado division of fire prevention and control, while health officials have issued air quality warning related to smoke emitting from the Lee fire and the nearby Elk fire also burning in the east. The inmates have been temporarily relocated to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex around 150 miles away from the fires, the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement. Meanwhile, fire crews in Southern California have reached 62 percent containment on an eight-square-mile wildfire named the Canyon fire which has forced evacuations and destroyed at least seven structures after it broke out near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County line on Thursday. Three firefighters have been injured trying to battle the blaze so far, officials confirmed.

Read it at Associated Press

