Why is PETA Killing Thousands of Rescue Pets?—David Frum

Peter Worthington has the numbers—and asks the question.

Virginia requires animal shelters to report the number of dogs and cats taken in each year -- how many are euthanized and how many are adopted.

These statistics are available through Virginia's Sunshine Law and, as incredible as some may find it, since 1998, of the 31,815 animals (mostly dogs and cats) admitted to PETA shelters, only 3,159 were adopted -- and 27,751 were killed.

That's a 9.7% adoption rate and an 87.2% kill rate -- a ghastly record for an organization purporting to work on behalf of animals.