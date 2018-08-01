When people think about “clinical trials” for new medicines, they often picture patients willing to try a new treatment for a disease they have. While this is true, it’s only one phase of the process. Many may be surprised to learn that healthy human volunteers are also an essential part of the process.

Narrated by Dr. Freda C. Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer, Cure Hunters is a video series that introduces the people who work in this field, who find the work the perfect balance of challenging and rewarding.

Check out the ninth episode of Cure Hunters, where we investigate what’s involved in the first-in-human drug trials. Interested in becoming a healthy volunteer? Watch above and head to ClinicalTrials.gov.

