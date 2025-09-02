Why ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Has Been a ‘Rude Awakening’ for Star

Emily Blunt’s character reached the peak of fashion in The Devil Wears Prada, but the actress is not thrilled about the heights she’ll need to hit for the sequel.

In an interview with Porter magazine, Blunt said that filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been difficult due to a surprising reason: she needs to wear high heels.

“I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us,” Blunt said about her experience reprising the role of Emily Charlton.

Emily Blunt leaving the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” last month. Blunt says she prefers casual wear over couture. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While it has been “wild” to slip back into the attire of a high-flying fashionista, she said that off-set she prefers casual wear.

“I drown myself in clothes. I quite like oversized; I like to hide, I like to shroud.”

Blunt’s role as Charlton in the 2006 film, in which she plays an assistant at the fictional fashion magazine Runway, was a life-changing one for the Brit in multiple ways.

“When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life that it would have and the impact it would have on people,” she told Porter.

“This is people’s nostalgia bank,” she added. “They’ve watched this with their families 50, 60 times; they’ve watched it when their parents are sick; they’ve watched it when they’re sad, when they’ve gone through a breakup.”

Blunt’s character is acerbic and witty, launching memorable lines such as, “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight” and “You eat carbs, for Christ’s sake!”

Blunt at the Venice Film Festival on September 1. While her character in “The Devil Wears Prada“ is the picture of elegance, she said she prefers to dress comfortably when she's not filming. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

In addition to catapulting Blunt to international fame and securing her several major movie jobs, the role also introduced her to longtime friends Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci.

Tucci would go on to marry Blunt’s sister, Felicity, with whom he has two children.

While Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, has a strained and competitive friendship with Blunt’s character in the film, in real life, the two actresses are thick as thieves.

Tucci and Hathaway will also reprise their original roles in the sequel, along with iconic leading woman Meryl Streep.

Tucci and Hathaway will also reprise their original roles in the sequel, along with iconic leading woman Meryl Streep.

“It has deep emotional roots for a lot of us,“ Blunt said of the new film. “It’s not just doing a movie.”

Apart from assuming Charlton’s footwear, Blunt has had to overcome the additional challenge of Tucci’s warm hospitality.

“He’s not good for your Devil Wears Prada diet though, because he’s cooking pasta and making me drink martinis with him every night,” she said.