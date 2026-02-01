Why Thin-Skinned Trump Is Just Like a Teenage Girl

When the White House lights go off, and Donald Trump is in bed for the night, he can’t help but rant about his enemies to anyone who will listen, says Jennifer Welch of the I’ve Had It podcast.

Welch, appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast, imagined what the 79-year-old president’s nighttime routine looks like: surrounding himself with nourishment in the form of food and a phone.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“I think he’s in his bed. I think he’s eating Filet-O-Fish, Quarter Pounders. There’s been reporting that he eats his meals in bed. I think he psycho-tweets on ‘Lies Social,’ you know, all of this crazy stuff,” Welch began, referencing the McDonald’s-loving president’s obsession with proving that the 2020 election that he fairly lost was rigged against him.

“He has these crazy delusions. He’s starting to believe his own propaganda... And I think he sits there like a little junior high school girl with his phone and junk food and probably talks to whichever sycophant he can get on the phone,” Welch told host Joanna Coles. “This is not a deep person. He’s not reading the reports of the next day. Everything is centered around him.”

Trump, who doesn't sleep much, has been known to issue streams of social media posts at odd hours. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who has been chronicling the president’s need for attention, told the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast last November that Trump preferred to eat in the White House bedroom rather than the dining room during his first term.

Welch then singled out one “toxic” top administration official who would never pass up a call from the president, no matter the hour.

“I just had Timothy Snyder, he’s a scholar, on the podcast, and he said he could tell that like every single time Trump has spoken to Putin, the next three days, it’s just Russian talking points,” Welch said. “And so I just think he probably calls the most toxic people at night. Probably Stephen Miller is just sitting there waiting by the phone nonstop so that he can make sure he stays close to him. It’s really wild.”

Trump also doesn’t sleep the recommended eight hours, multiple aides have revealed—leaving more time for posting, texting, and watching television.

When reached for comment, the White House dismissed what Welch had to say.

“Anything said on the Daily Beast podcast is equivalent to screaming into the void. No one listens to this Trump Derangement Syndrome therapy session,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, even though the Daily Beast Podcast has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.