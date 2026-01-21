How Trump Blindsides Aides With 3 A.M. Deranged Posts: Wolff

President Donald Trump’s late-night Truth Social rampages regularly shock the world—and even his own aides, according to his longtime biographer.

Author Michael Wolff said his sources inside the Trump White House are often surprised by what they see on the 79-year-old president’s social media page when they check their phones in the morning.

“This certainly goes right to the heart of who Donald Trump is and how he governs,” he told Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles. “And I use the word ‘govern’ loosely. It is literally off the top of his head.”

“I know people in the White House, and I speak to people in the White House often, and I think this is very difficult to appreciate—and probably impossible to appreciate—that the people within the White House are often as surprised as we are by what happens,” he went on. “They go to bed at night, and then they open up their phones in the morning, and they look to see what he has posted. And that becomes policy, that becomes reality.”

Trump stole the spotlight from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, by issuing a flurry of Truth Social proclamations late Monday night that leaked his private conversations with European allies and threatened fresh tariffs on countries that dare to obstruct his ambitions of taking over Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

After admitting that his feelings were hurt when he didn’t get his deeply coveted Nobel Peace Prize, Trump renewed his threats to wrestle Greenland from Denmark’s control, sparking widespread concern, particularly in Europe.

“Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

French President Emmanuel Macron directly voiced his opposition to the plan in a text to his American counterpart, who then blasted the message on social media for the world to see.

Trump posted a message from Macron on Truth Social. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

“I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” Macron wrote.

Wolff said Trump’s own aides hardly know any better.

“A friend of mine was saying the other day that, ‘We just wake up to see what he’s posted and then we go into the office,’” he said. “So Susie Wiles is, of course, the chief of staff, the person who is literally in charge of moving these policies through the executive branch to some kind of fruition or resolution. And she is as unaware of what is going to happen from day to day as again as we are.”

The White House responded with its boilerplate attack on Wolff.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said.

Presidential orders delivered via Truth Social have become a fixture under Trump 2.0.

In September, Trump wrote a lengthy note addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding that she speed up indictments against his political foes, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

President Donald Trump calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies on Truth Social. Truth Social

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” he said at the time. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Trump meant to send that message privately, and that Bondi was upset by the slip-up.

The Justice Department nonetheless delivered by securing indictments of Comey and James, but those were tossed out by a judge who found that the prosecutor in charge of them, Lindsey Halligan, was appointed unlawfully.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered FBI Director Kash Patel via Truth Social post to purge the agency of “total scum.” Patel promptly responded with a post of his own, notifying the president that those orders had already been carried out.

Also this month, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had ordered his “representatives” to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

Federal Housing chief Bill Pulte later said in an X post that “Fannie and Freddie will be executing” the order.