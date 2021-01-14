Widow of Congressman-Elect Who Died of COVID-19 Before Being Sworn In Runs for His Seat
‘Continue The Mission’
The widow of a congressman-elect who died in December of COVID-19 before he was sworn in is now running for his seat. Julia Letlow filed to run for Congress on Thursday, campaigning in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. Her husband, Luke Letlow—also a Republican—died Dec. 29 of a heart attack brought on by complications from the virus. He was 41. “My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations,” Julia Letlow said in a statement announcing her candidacy. Letlow, who currently is the external relations director of the University of Louisiana-Monroe, currently faces a Republican and Democratic challenger in March 20’s special election for the seat.