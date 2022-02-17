CHEAT SHEET
Wild Video Shows Fancy Michigan Country Club Engulfed in Flames
A historic country club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, was consumed in a raging fire Thursday morning. Footage from the Oakland Hills Country Club shows black smoke billowing over the sprawling complex as firemen combat the blaze. According to FOX 2, the fire department responded to calls for help around 10 a.m., and every fireman with the department was needed to help fight the inferno. Responders have yet to determine what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The course opened in 1918 and has hosted six U.S. Open Championships, three PGA Championships, and the 2004 Ryder Cup.