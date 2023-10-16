Will Smith: I Was ‘Caught Off-Guard’ by Jada’s Tell-All

Read it at People
Will Smith wrote a letter to wife Jada Pinkett Smith about her new memoir Worthy—and said he was surprised. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place,” he wrote. Radio host Jay Shetty read the letter aloud as Pinkett Smith appeared on his show. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more,” Smith wrote.