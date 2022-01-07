Win or Lose, Prince Andrew Faces His Future as Royal Un-Person

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has a homophobic joke, based on a famous British nursery rhyme, that most of his friends have heard more than once.

“Oh, the grand old Duke of York, he had ten thousand men,” Andrew says before pausing, and delivering the punch line, “And by God, I can tell you it hurt.”

“It wasn’t particularly funny twenty years ago,” says one source. “But the fact he still comes out with this ghastly stuff, after everything he has been accused of, really shows how arrogant and out of touch he is. The extraordinary thing about Andrew is that he is even more arrogant in person than the newspapers make him out to be.” (A spokesperson for Prince Andrew declined to comment on the veracity of the joke, or any of the matters raised in this piece.)