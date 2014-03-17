Winchester Mystery House Allowed Guests

CHEAT SHEET
If given the opportunity to spend the night in one of the world’s most notoriously haunted residences, would you? Silicon Valley’s Winchester Mystery House, a six-acre mega-mansion know for its confusing interior, has received a special permit to allow overnight guests and site-wide alcohol consumption. The 160-room structure was designed by gun heiress Sarah Winchester over a span of 40 years. Constantly making additions to expand the structure, Winchester specifically designed the house with hidden hallways, useless doors, and stairs that lead to nowhere to confuse the spirits she believed were attacking her family. The story has become a cult-obsession for many ghost hunters and Hammer Studios recently purchased the rights to produce a horror film about the property.