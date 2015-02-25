Wisc. Lawmakers Pass Right-to-Work Bill

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Thousands of union supporters protested as Wisconsin's state senate passed a right-to-work bill Wednesday, barring labor contracts that require workers to pay fees in the private sector. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign the measure if the state assembly approves it next week. Republican lawmakers fast-tracked the bill through an extraordinary legislative session that limited the amount of debate. Demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday resembled clashes between union supporters and Walker in 2011, when Act 10 stripped public-sector employees of most of their collective-bargaining rights. If the bill passes—as it’s expected to in the GOP-controlled assembly—Wisconsin will become the 25th right-to-work-state.