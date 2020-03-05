With Warren, The Dream of a Female President Dies Again

A lot of us woke up on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, ready to elect the first female president. By 3 a.m. the following day, most of us were shocked that we had gotten it so wrong. Instead of a woman president, we would be getting a womanizing president.

The following days, weeks, and months were filled with self-flagellation. Conservatives screamed at us liberals, “This is how you got Trump.” The implication was that we Libs had made one big mistake which had lost us the election. But, really, none of us could definitively pin Trumpism on one thing, much as we tried. As Democrats puzzled to make sense of it they turned themselves into pretzels desperate to avoid the mistakes of 2016.

In the spring of 2019, it looked like we might have another shot at a female president. The Democratic field was filled with talent, a historic number of women in the group (six). Surely my daughter would get to see a woman president rise to defeat the most sexist, misogynistic president ever. It was the perfect Hollywood ending, and that’s why I knew it would happen.