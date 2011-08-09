Woman Gives Up Cuba-to-Florida Swim

CHEAT SHEET
Diana Nyad, the 61-year-old woman who was attempting to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage, was forced to give up early Tuesday morning. Nyad was about halfway in the 103-mile journey when she was pulled on board after she began vomiting. "I am not sad. It was absolutely the right call," she said Tuesday after 29 consecutive hours of swimming. Nyad worked for months to get permission for the swim; she also had a team of 30 people, including kayakers with shark-repelling devices and—if those failed—safety officers trained to distract sharks.